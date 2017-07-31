Wythenshawe Hall: Man admits Tudor mansion arson attack

From the section

Image copyright Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Wythenshawe Hall was partially destroyed by the fire in March 2016

A man has admitted setting fire to a 16th Century Tudor mansion in Greater Manchester.

At its height, 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Wythenshawe Hall, which is owned by Manchester City Council, on 15 March 2016.

Jeremy Taylor, 28, of Granville Road, Cheadle Hulme, pleaded guilty to arson at Manchester Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on 18 August.

The roof and upper floor of the Grade II timber-framed hall, which was built in 1540, were gutted in the fire.