Withington Hospital crash deaths: Man, 90, charged over fatal crash

Image copyright Handout Image caption Clare Haslam and Deborah Clifton were described as "inseparable"

A 90-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two women were hit by a car in a hospital car park.

Couple Clare Haslam and Deborah Clifton, from Chorlton, Manchester were hit by a Ford Focus outside the city's Withington Hospital on 7 March.

They were both taken to hospital where they later died.

Philip Bull, of Button Lane, Manchester has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 31 August.

Ms Haslam, 44, and 49-year-old Ms Clifton had a child and were "blissfully happy soulmates", their families said.