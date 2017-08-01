Oldham murder: Two more men arrested over stab death

Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was discovered in a flat in Lees New Road, Oldham, on Sunday

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found stabbed to death at a flat in Greater Manchester.

Jonathon Herd, 45, was discovered at a home in Lees New Road, Oldham, shortly before 12:20 BST on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two men, one aged 37 and the other aged 38, have been arrested.

A police spokesman said that a 30-year-old man arrested on Monday remains in custody.

GMP said the man had suffered "multiple stab wounds" and died at the scene.

Det Insp Carl Jones, said: "This is a fast moving investigation and we now have three men in custody.

"Our work does not stop here and we will continue to carry out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and who was involved in Jonathan's tragic death."