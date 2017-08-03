Mike Grimshaw death: Second arrest over street stabbing death

Image copyright Manchester Evening News Image caption Mike Grimshaw was a father and due to get married

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after intervening in a street row.

Mike Grimshaw, 34, was stabbed in the neck during the disturbance in Royton Avenue, Sale, Greater Manchester, on 20 July.

He was given first aid before being taken to hospital, where he later died.

A 31-year-old man is being questioned. A 16-year-old boy also arrested on suspicion of murder was released while inquiries continue.

Greater Manchester Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.