Man charged with child sex offences at former Wigan children's home

Image caption Wood End Assessment Centre was opened in 1969 but has since closed

A man has been charged following an investigation into historical abuse at a former children's home.

David Mann, 67, of Westhoughton, Bolton, has been charged with three counts under the Sexual Offences Act.

Police launched an investigation in 2015 after a number of complaints of both sexual and physical abuse at Wood End Assessment Centre in Atherton.

The counts relate to three separate reports, between 1982 and 1987, when Mr Mann was employed there.

Greater Manchester Police said the complainants were aged between 11 and 16 at the time.

Mr Mann has been bailed and is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court on 11 October.

Lancashire County Council opened Wood End - which has since closed - in 1969 as a remand home for boys aged between 10 and 17.

However, many sent there were simply from dysfunctional families or in the care of social services.

In February 2015 Wigan Council - which took over the home in 1974 - issued an apology to former residents after police launched Operation Milan to examine the complaints.