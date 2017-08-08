Bolton fatal car crash father was 'amazing'

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Paying tribute, Ian Wilcox's wife Cathryn said he was an "amazing" husband and father

A 42-year-old man who was killed in a crash involving two cars was "amazing" and "leaves a void that can never be filled", his wife has said.

Ian Wilcox, from Bolton, was involved in a crash between a BMW 530 and a Chevrolet Matiz in Tonge Moor Road in the town in the early hours of Monday.

Mr Wilcox, who was travelling in the Chevrolet, was taken to hospital where he died.

Paying tribute, his wife Cathryn said he was an "amazing" husband and father.

She said: "Our world fell apart yesterday.

"Ian, who loved football, live music, beer and the group Queen, leaves a void that can never be filled."

A man and a woman, both aged 34, have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are continuing to urge witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.