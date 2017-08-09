Moss Side stabbing: Murder probe after teenager dies

Image caption Police said four people were stabbed in the disturbance in Moss Side

An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death in a "large fight" in Manchester prompting a murder investigation.

Police said four people were stabbed in Crosshill Road, Moss Side at about 20:30 BST on Tuesday.

The teenager died in hospital while the three others remain in hospital.

Police said there was "no evidence" it was linked to the conviction of a gang earlier that day for a separate murder, which happened in Moss Side.

Supt Dave Pester from Greater Manchester Police said: "We completely understand that the community will be concerned after waking up and hearing this tragic news this morning.

"I want to assure you we have had officers on the ground working solidly through the night trying to get to the bottom of what has happened."

He said the force was in the "very early stages" of the murder investigation and trying to "understand the motive behind this attack and who is responsible".

Supt Pester added: "I want to make it clear, at this stage, there isn't any information to suggest this stabbing is linked to a murder trial which finished at Preston Crown Court yesterday."