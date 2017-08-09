Bolton woman charged with killing man in car crash while drunk

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Mr Wilcox's wife Cathryn said his death "leaves a void that can never be filled"

A woman has been charged in connection with a car crash in which a man died.

Ian Wilcox, 42, was killed in the collision in Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, in the early hours of Monday.

Violeta Taraskevic, 34, of Brierwood, Bolton, was charged with killing Mr Wilcox by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

She has been remanded to appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court later. A man, also 34, who was arrested at the scene has since been released without charge.

The crash happened in Tonge Moor Road, Bolton

Mr Wilcox's wife Cathryn described him as an "amazing" husband and father and said his death left "a void that can never be filled".