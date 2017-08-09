Northwich man killed in M6 crash was 'fun loving go getter'

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sam Kelly died shortly after his car crashed with a lorry on the M6

A man who died in a crash that closed a motorway for five hours "lived and loved life to the full", his family has said.

Sam Kelly, 26, was driving on the M6 when his car crashed with a flatbed lorry between junctions 19 and 20 near Lymm in Cheshire on Saturday.

Mr Kelly, from Northwich, was airlifted to hospital and later died.

Paying tribute his family said "Sam the Man" was a "beautiful, fun loving, go getter" who "will be sadly missed".