Murder probe after body found in Manchester woodland

Image copyright Google Image caption Police discovered the body with "multiple serious injuries" at Ten Acres Lane in Newton Heath

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in woodland in Manchester.

The body with "multiple serious injuries" was discovered close to Ten Acres Lane, Newton Heath at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.

The cause of the man's death is currently unknown and detectives are trying to establish his identity.

He is described as white, of medium build, with scruffy facial hair, aged in his 40s or 50s with black clothing.

Det Ch Insp Lewis Hughes said: "His body was found at one of the busiest times of the day where a lot of people may have seen something that they don't realise could be key to this investigation.

"Every piece of information is vital in helping us build a full picture of how he died.

"We are appealing for anyone who may know anything about this man's death, to come and speak to police as soon as possible."