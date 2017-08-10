Man arrested over woman's death in Middleton

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services went to Bonscale Crescent but could not save the woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found seriously injured at a house in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called to a house in Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, at about 11:20 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said despite the "best efforts" of paramedics, the woman "could not be resuscitated and she sadly died".

The arrested 69-year-old is being held for questioning.