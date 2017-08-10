Man arrested over woman's death in Middleton
- 10 August 2017
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found seriously injured at a house in Greater Manchester.
Officers were called to a house in Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, at about 11:20 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said despite the "best efforts" of paramedics, the woman "could not be resuscitated and she sadly died".
The arrested 69-year-old is being held for questioning.