Bolton rail works to cause disruption

Image copyright TfGM Image caption Weekday services will still continue from Bolton to Blackburn and Clitheroe

Construction work at a northern rail station is expected to cause major disruption.

Until 27 August, the majority of services will not operate at Bolton station, which is being transformed so electric trains can travel between Manchester and Preston.

Weekday services will still continue to Blackburn and Clitheroe and bus replacement services will be running.

Network Rail said the work would make Bolton station "fit for use".

Image copyright Northern Rail Image caption Some northern routes, including Liverpool to Manchester Airport, have already been electrified

The transformation is part of the Great North Rail Project, which will see more than £1bn spent on changes across the northern England rail network by 2022.

Last year, Chorley station in Lancashire was upgraded as part of the electrification works.

Liam Sumpter, regional director for Northern Rail, said the Bolton station improvements would lead to "quicker journeys, longer trains and more frequent services".

Mark Killick, chief operating officer for Network Rail, added: "These essential improvements will ensure the station is fit for use for many years to come as the demand on train services increase.

"I understand the work will cause disruption for some people and I apologise but in the long term, the enhancement of the station will improve the passenger experience."

The rail works will include the restoration of an unused platform and the installation of overhead line equipment and new footbridge.

Transport for Greater Manchester recommended commuters plan ahead and leave extra time for travel.