Sait Mboob death: Second arrest over Moss Side attack

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sait Mboob, 18, died in hospital after the stabbing

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Sait Mboob, 18, was attacked at about 20:40 BST on Tuesday during a reported fight on Crosshill Road.

A tribute from his family said: "Sait was everybody's best friend, especially his mum's."

A man, 32, has been held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, alongside a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Thursday.

Mr Mboob died from his wounds in hospital after he and three teenagers were stabbed.

Image caption Three other teenagers were attacked during the reported fight on Crosshill Road

His family added: "He was a mummy's boy who was loved and adored by his mother.

"He was intelligent and talented."

Two youths, aged 17 and 18, have been released from hospital, while the other teenager, aged 17, continues to be treated but remains in a stable condition, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said they were "keeping an open mind as to motive, but a line of enquiry is whether the offenders have links to street criminality".

Supt Dave Pester added: "We are exploring all avenues and part of our enquiry is to determine what the motive was."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police "as you might be able to help us to get justice for his family".