Pothole in Bury road 'blamed' for cyclist's crash death in Bury

Image copyright GMP Image caption Roger Hamer died a month after the accident

An 83-year-old cyclist who was flung 20m (65ft) from his bike and later died "probably" hit a pothole, an inquest jury found.

Roger Hamer, died from head injuries, a month after the accident on Bury New Road, Ramsbottom, in March 2016.

The Rochdale Coroner's Court jury's narrative verdict found "inconsistencies" in the way Bury Council dealt with some road repairs.

Lessons had been learned and the road would be resurfaced, the council said.

Catherine James, of solicitors Irwin Mitchell, said legal action had started by Mr Hamer's family against the council.

Image caption Ruth Topping said hear father died a horrific death

Mr Hamer's daughter Ruth Topping said: "I hope the authorities will learn lessons as I do not want my father to have died in vain.

"I do not want any other family to suffer like we have suffered or like my father suffered - he had an horrific death."

The jury found that hitting a pothole had probably contributed to Mr Hamer, from Ramsbottom, coming off his bike on a road which had several defects.

Its narrative verdict said Bury Council had "followed repair guidelines" but found there had been inconsistencies in the way it dealt with some repairs.

The authority said it had learned lessons and was improving its training. It added that Bury New Road would be fully resurfaced by next March.

The coroner is writing to both the Department of Transport and Bury Council highlighting a number of concerns raised during the inquest.