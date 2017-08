Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a man was found in Newton Heath in Manchester

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in woodland.

The body, which had "multiple serious injuries", was discovered near Ten Acres Lane, Manchester, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.

Officers believe they know the victim's identity however formal confirmation is yet to take place.

A 60-year-old woman, who was held on suspicion of assisting an offender, also remains in custody.