Sait Mboob death: Two bailed after Moss Side attack

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sait Mboob, 18, was described as "intelligent and talented"

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing of an 18-year-old man have been bailed, police have said.

Sait Mboob was attacked on Tuesday evening during a reported fight in Moss Side, Manchester.

Three other teenagers are recovering after they were also stabbed in Crosshill Road.

Greater Manchester Police said a 32-year-old man and a boy, aged 17, have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Mboob, who was described by his family as "intelligent and talented", died from his wounds in hospital.

In a tribute, his relatives said: "Sait was everybody's best friend, especially his mum's."