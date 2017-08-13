Sait Mboob death: Two bailed after Moss Side attack
Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing of an 18-year-old man have been bailed, police have said.
Sait Mboob was attacked on Tuesday evening during a reported fight in Moss Side, Manchester.
Three other teenagers are recovering after they were also stabbed in Crosshill Road.
Greater Manchester Police said a 32-year-old man and a boy, aged 17, have been bailed pending further inquiries.
Mr Mboob, who was described by his family as "intelligent and talented", died from his wounds in hospital.
In a tribute, his relatives said: "Sait was everybody's best friend, especially his mum's."