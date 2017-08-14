Mum's tribute to car park death toddler Jackson Yates

Image copyright Cheryl Yates Image caption Jackson Yates died in an accident in the Ibis Hotel car park

A 17-month-old boy who died after being hit by a car in a "truly tragic accident" was "mischievous and cheeky", his mother has said.

Jackson Yates died in an accident in the Ibis Hotel car park on Trafford Road in Salford on Thursday.

His mother, Cheryl, 37, from Yarm near Middlesbrough, said: "We had so much fun every day with him.

"Since the accident, we've had support from people all over the world, just sending their regards."

Image copyright Cheryl Yates Image caption Cheryl Yates said the family has had support from people all over the world

Jackson died at the scene following the incident at the car park, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detectives said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances, adding it was "a tragic accident".

Jackson had been in Manchester with his mother and other relatives on a short break, while his father Carl remained at home.

"We'd been to the Trafford Centre and the Disney store where we bought him a little suitcase, with a character from the Cars film," Mrs Yates said.

"He was a very much wanted little boy. We'd been trying for a while, and he was unique from the day he was born.

"We had so much planned for him, we could have written a book. I just wish we could have had more time with him."

Jackson was taken to the Manchester Children's Hospital where Mrs Yates said the staff were "amazing and so professional".

"As soon as we knew he had gone we asked to donate his organs and they said his heart values could be used.

"The fact that he could help another two babies, that brings great comfort to us."