Moss Side murder probe: Boy, 17, held over Sait Mboob stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Sait Mboob died on 8 August after a reported fight on Crosshill Road in Moss Side.

The teenager, who is the third person to be arrested over the stabbing, is being questioned by police.

A 32-year-old man and another boy, aged 17, who were earlier held on suspicion of murder, were bailed on Sunday pending further inquiries.

Three other teenagers who were stabbed are recovering from their injuries.

Sait was described by his family as "intelligent and talented".

In a tribute, his relatives said: "Sait was everybody's best friend, especially his mum's."

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from stab wounds.

Supt Dave Pester said: "We continue to ask the public to come forward [with information] to help us provide his family with the answers they need."