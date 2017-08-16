Manchester attack: 'Hero' denies bank card and mobile phone theft

Image caption Chris Parker was reported to have comforted a seriously injured girl and a woman who died in his arms

A man who was hailed a hero after the Manchester Arena attack has denied stealing a bank card and mobile phone at the venue on the night of the blast.

Chris Parker, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of theft on Tuesday.

He was remanded into custody following the hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

Mr Parker was reported to have comforted a seriously injured girl and a woman who died in his arms.

He was charged with stealing a purse and contents from Pauline Healey and a mobile phone from a 14-year-old girl.

He will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 13 September.

Twenty-two people died in the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on the evening of 22 May.