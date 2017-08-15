Search for stranger who paid stranded girl's £85 train ticket

Image copyright Andrea Ballancore/PA Image caption India Ballancore had been visiting friends but missed her train back to Bristol

A mother has launched an appeal to try to find a generous stranger who bought her stranded daughter an £85 train ticket home.

India Ballancore, 16, missed her return train to Bristol from Stockport, Greater Manchester, on Sunday.

Her mother Andrea said the stranger stepped in and paid for a new fare after India was told her ticket was not valid for the next service.

A Facebook appeal to find the woman has been shared more than 95,000 times.

Ms Ballancore said: "I never for a moment thought it would go quite as big as it has done.

"I was just hoping she would see it, or be able to message me. We really just want her to know how grateful we are."

'Travelling solo'

The woman, who was described as having blonde hair and children of her own, paid the fare after India missed the 16:16 BST Cross Country service.

India had been visiting friends in Stockport and had arrived at the station half an hour before it was due to leave.

But her mother said it was her "first big train journey travelling solo" and "for whatever reason she managed to miss it pulling away".

She added: "My daughter didn't have time to get her name. She tried to give her £15 towards the cost but she wouldn't accept it.

"She may not want to come forward, but even if she reads about it she will know how grateful we are."

A spokesman for Cross Country said staff from Virgin Trains operate Stockport rail station, but added that advance tickets are only valid for the selected train.

The BBC has approached Virgin Trains for a comment.