Manchester attack: Man hailed 'hero' charged with bank card theft at Arena

A man who was hailed a hero after the Manchester Arena attack has been charged with stealing a bank card at the venue on the night of the blast.

Chris Parker, 33, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft, Greater Manchester Police said.

Mr Parker was reported to have comforted a seriously injured girl and a woman who died in his arms.

Twenty-two people died in the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on the evening of 22 May.

Mr Parker was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.