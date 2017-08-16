Second murder arrest over Manchester woodland body find

Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Jiri Ulman was discovered in woodland in the Newton Heath area of the city

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the discovery of a body in woodland.

Greater Manchester Police said the body of Jiri Ulman, 52, was found with "multiple serious injuries" near Ten Acres Lane in Newton Heath on 8 August.

The arrested 35-year-old remains in custody for questioning, police said.

Josef Janda, 57, of Kenyon Lane, Moston, was earlier charged with Mr Ulman's murder and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 31 October.

A 60-year-old woman who had been held on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released while inquiries continue.