Second man charged with murder over Manchester woodland body

A body was discovered in woodland in Newton Heath, Manchester

A second man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in woodland.

The body of Jiri Ulman, 52, was discovered with "multiple serious injuries" near Ten Acres Lane in Newton Heath, Manchester, on 8 August.

Miroslav Kolman, 35, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Josef Janda, 57, of Kenyon Lane, Moston, was also charged earlier this week with Mr Ulman's murder.

A 60-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender was released while inquiries continue.