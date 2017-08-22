Manchester

Police seek Tyrone Patrick over Mike Grimshaw stab death

Tyrone Patrick Image copyright GMP
Image caption Greater Manchester Police want to speak to Tyrone Patrick

Police investigating the murder of a young father of one have named a man they want to speak to in connection with the death.

Mike Grimshaw, 34, was stabbed in the neck outside of his home in Royton Avenue, Sale, on 20 July.

Greater Manchester Police said the force wanted to speak to Tyrone Patrick, 32, from Trafford.

A 31-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed, pending further inquiries.

Image copyright Manchester Evening News
Image caption Mike Grimshaw was planning to marry within weeks, neighbours said

