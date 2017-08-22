Police seek Tyrone Patrick over Mike Grimshaw stab death
- 22 August 2017
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating the murder of a young father of one have named a man they want to speak to in connection with the death.
Mike Grimshaw, 34, was stabbed in the neck outside of his home in Royton Avenue, Sale, on 20 July.
Greater Manchester Police said the force wanted to speak to Tyrone Patrick, 32, from Trafford.
A 31-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed, pending further inquiries.