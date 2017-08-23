Cars and keys stolen from car park near Manchester Airport

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Car Park Manchester runs a meet and greet service that serves Manchester Airport

Up to 130 sets of car keys have been stolen from a site used by a meet-and-greet company offering long-stay parking near Manchester Airport.

Four cars were also taken from the Car Park Manchester site in Hale, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Police said the full numbers involved were not yet known because many of the vehicles' owners are still on holiday.

Car Park Manchester said it had reported the 18 August burglary but declined to comment further.

The company is not affiliated with Manchester Airport.

A spokesman for the airport said: "We would like to remind passengers that the airport offers a wide range of secure, official car parking facilities, and is also well connected via public transport.

"Anyone with any doubts about their car parking can verify it with our customer services team."

