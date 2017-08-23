Manchester Airport pipe bomb plotter Nadeem Muhammad jailed

Image copyright GMP Image caption Muhammad was jailed for 18 years at Manchester Crown Court

A man who tried to smuggle a pipe bomb on to a plane at Manchester Airport has been jailed for 18 years.

The "crude improvised explosive device" was found in Nadeem Muhammad's luggage as he passed security on 30 January to try to board a plane to Bergamo, Italy.

Muhammad, 43, denied possessing explosives with intent to endanger life but was found guilty by a jury.

The judge criticised both airport staff and police who did not initially think the device was "potentially viable".

Muhammad, of Tinline Street, Bury, was attempting to board a Ryanair flight when the item was discovered and told airport officials someone else had put it in his luggage.

'Lack of concern'

A forensic examination of the device later found it contained nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose, which led to Muhammad's home in Italy being searched.

After being questioned by Italian police, he was released and boarded a flight back to the UK on 12 February and arrested by UK officers shortly after landing.

A forensic examination of the device later found it was "potentially viable", his trial heard.

Judge Patrick Field QC said after sentencing he was "alarmed" about some of the evidence in the case and about "the lack of concern" expressed by both airport officials and police.

"Airport security staff reached a wholly erroneous and potentially dangerous conclusion - as a result one member of staff even put the device in her pocket and tested it in the shoe X-ray machine," he said.

He said that had "put herself and fellow employees and members of public at risk".

"The situation was compounded when the police became involved because they too readily accepted it wasn't dangerous and an early opportunity to arrest him was missed."

Judge Field QC said there was "a risk he could have escaped justice altogether" and it was "good luck rather than good judgement" that "this matter came to a satisfactory conclusion."

He added: "In these dangerous times there is no room for complacency and I hope security at Manchester Airport will be subject to a review at the highest level."

Muhammad was born in Pakistan and holds an Italian passport.