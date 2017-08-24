Manchester Attack: Martyn Hett’s sister gets 11 A* GCSEs

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who were killed in the Manchester Arena attack

The sister of Manchester bombing attack victim Martyn Hett has been awarded 11 A* grades in her GCSE exams.

Martyn, 29, from Stockport, was one of 22 people who died when a homemade bomb was detonated after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May.

His sister Nikita took some exams in the days after the terror attack while her family was "completely numb".

Her brother Dan Hett said on Twitter she was "an actual hero" and "the toughest person I have ever met".

He recalled the day after Martyn was confirmed as one of the victims: "We were obviously completely numb, fried, drained. We'd been through something absolutely unreal and were all trying to figure it out.

'Be inspired'

"I came downstairs, and Nik was sat on the stairs in full school uniform, tying her shoes. I couldn't understand why, I didn't even know what day it was at that point, it had been such a horrific few days."

He said he was "utterly amazed" and "floored" she was putting her shoes on "so she could go and sit a bunch of GCSEs".

"Under the most horrific conditions, after going through (and continuing to go through) it all, she didn't skip a beat...Sleeves rolled up, get it done. Nothing wasted despite it all," he added.

"I have never been more proud or amazed by anyone. In conclusion: my kid sister is the toughest person I have ever met. don't mess with her. Be inspired."

Martyn Hett attended Priestnall High School in Heaton Mersey, graduating in 2005.

He was a Coronation Street superfan and was interviewed on television about his tattoo of the character Deirdre Barlow.

Stars from Coronation Street were among hundreds who attended his funeral.