Manchester Pride: Thousands line streets for 'Graduation Parade'

Image copyright Manchester Pride/TheVainPhotos Image caption Education is the focus of this year's Manchester Pride parade

Thousands of people have turned out for Manchester's annual Pride parade.

The four-day festival, now in its 25th year, celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The procession of about 100 colourful floats started on Liverpool Road at 12:30 BST and finishes next to Manchester's Gay Village.

Organisers said this year's theme was Class of 2017: The Graduation Parade, focussing on the importance of education in ending inequality.

More than 3,000 flamboyantly-dressed participants have climbed on floats and are parading through the city.

Image caption Participants were in high spirits as they marched down Deansgate

Image caption Many dressed in brightly coloured outfits to take part in the parade

Image copyright Manchester Pride/TheVainPhotos Image caption Coronation Street's float includes the hashtag #BeMoreMartyn in memory of Martyn Hett

This year's Coronation Street float pays tribute to the soap's super fan Martyn Hett who was among the 22 killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Martyn's family and friends are also taking part wearing T-shirts remembering him.

The parade heads to Deansgate after departing from Liverpool Road, then Peter Street, Oxford Street, Portland Street and Princess Street.

The procession then turns on to Whitworth Street ending up on Fairfield Street.

Image caption Organisers say the parade turns the city into a kaleidoscope of colour

Image caption Cheerleaders and graduates skip down the streets of Manchester which are lined by crowds

The Manchester Pride Big Weekend began on Friday with performances from former Spice Girl Melanie C and Pixie Lott.

Take That are due to perform on Monday.