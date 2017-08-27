Two held over Timperley cyclist 'hit-and-run' death
- 27 August 2017
- From the section Manchester
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist died in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
The cyclist was involved in a crash with car in Stockport Road, Timperley, Greater Manchester, at about 07:55 BST.
She was taken to hospital where she died.
The arrested men are also being questioned on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.