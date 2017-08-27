Woman charged with murder after man died in Wythenshawe

From the section

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kai Gareth Prothero, 47, was found dead at a house in Wythenshawe

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was found at a house.

Kai Gareth Prothero, 47, was found at a property in Maismore Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester at about 13:15 BST on Thursday.

He was found by police after they were called to reports a man had died.

Michelle Ingham, of Maismore Road, Wythenshawe, has been charged and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.