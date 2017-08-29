Pig's head left on railings outside Bolton mosque
- 29 August 2017
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pig's head was left on railings outside a mosque, prompting police to launch a hate crime investigation.
The discovery was made in the early hours of Sunday outside Taiyabah Masjid in Draycott Street, Bolton, Greater Manchester.
No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information to contact them.