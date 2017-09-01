Warrington man accused of possessing Sim cards for terrorism

Image caption An arrest was made following the execution of a search warrant in Warrington

A man accused of providing hundreds of mobile phone Sim cards to foreign jihadists has appeared in court.

Rabar Mala, 32, of Gough Avenue, Warrington, Cheshire, is charged with possession of property for the purposes of terrorism.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Mr Mala allegedly activated the Sim cards between January 2016 and August 2017.

Mr Mala was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 September for a preliminary hearing.

The court was told the Sim cards allowed foreign fighters linked to so-called Islamic State to open Twitter and Facebook accounts to target new recruits.

Mr Mala, who was born in Iraq, was arrested on 20 August when detectives executed a search warrant at his home.

He appeared in court dressed in a grey prison tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Prosecutor Kathryn Jones said the charges were brought under Section 16 of the Terrorism Act 2000.