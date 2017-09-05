'Controlling' woman 'beat lover to death'

Image copyright Stephen Richards Image caption Manchester Crown Court heard Lyndsey Vaux was too scared to seek help

A "controlling" bully battered her lover so badly she died with 90 separate injuries following months of abuse, a court has heard.

Becky Reid, 32, from Wigan, regularly beat Lyndsey Vaux, whose head was so swollen she "looked like the Elephant Man", Manchester Crown Court was told.

Ms Reid and her mother, Gillian Reid, 57, are charged with murdering Miss Vaux and causing grievous bodily harm to another of Becky Reid's ex-partners.

Both defendants deny the charges.

Paul Reid QC, opening the prosecution, told the jury Becky Reid subjected 30-year-old Miss Vaux and former partner Samantha Newns to years of "controlling, abusive, cruel and violent behaviour".

"She manipulated both... to the extent that their fear of her was so great and self-esteem was so low as to make it impossible for them to break away from her or to seek help."

'Foaming at the mouth'

A post-mortem examination held after Miss Vaux's death in May of last year revealed she had 90 external injuries as well as serious internal injuries, including rib fractures.

The jury heard experts concluded she died from the combined effects of multiple injuries.

After Miss Vaux's death neighbours came forward to say she was regularly seen being attacked. On one occasion Gillian Reid was said to have climbed off her mobility scooter to kick Miss Vaux in the ribs.

The court was told Miss Newns, now aged 37, started a relationship with Becky Reid in 2004.

She was assaulted about 50 times by Becky Reid, who would be "foaming at the mouth" as she punched, kicked, stamped on her, the jury heard.

The jury heard she broke off the relationship in June 2008 after she was left with a missing tooth and a fractured eye socket.

The trial continues.