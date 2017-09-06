Manchester

Woman pleads guilty to causing Bolton car crash death

Ian and Cathryn Wilcox Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Ian Wilcox's wife Cathryn said his death "leaves a void that can never be filled"

A woman has admitted causing a fatal car crash in which a 42-year-old man died.

Ian Wilcox was killed when his Chevrolet Matiz was hit by a BMW in Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, Greater Manchester, early on 7 August.

Violeta Taraskevic, 34, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol at Bolton Crown Court.

Taraskevic, of Brierwood, Bolton, is due to be sentenced on 4 October.

