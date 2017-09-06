Woman pleads guilty to causing Bolton car crash death
- 6 September 2017
- From the section Manchester
A woman has admitted causing a fatal car crash in which a 42-year-old man died.
Ian Wilcox was killed when his Chevrolet Matiz was hit by a BMW in Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, Greater Manchester, early on 7 August.
Violeta Taraskevic, 34, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol at Bolton Crown Court.
Taraskevic, of Brierwood, Bolton, is due to be sentenced on 4 October.