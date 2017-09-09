Manchester attack: Extra security for arena tribute concert

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Noel Gallagher's hit Don't Look Back in Anger became a city anthem

Extra security measures will be in place during a special benefit concert to reopen Manchester Arena later.

The venue will host its first event since a bomb attack on 22 May that left 22 people dead.

Noel Gallagher will headline the We Are Manchester show, alongside acts like the Courteeners and poet Tony Walsh.

Doors open at 17:00 BST and people arriving will be required to go through additional security and screening, the arena has confirmed.

No backpacks or bags larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm will be allowed inside the venue.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device in the foyer following an Ariana Grande concert.

On Thursday, survivors and families of the victims of the attack made a private visit to the arena ahead of its reopening.

An image showing the refurbished foyer was also released by the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation, which supported the families during the visit.

Image copyright Foundation for Peace Image caption The arena foyer has been rebuilt following the terror attack

Two main entrances will be open: Hunts Banks outside Victoria Station, with entrance points on the approach from both Victoria and Deansgate.

The second entrance is through City Room, accessed via Victoria Station concourse, which is still undergoing renovation.

The arena's general manager, James Allen, said the event would be "emotional for everybody".

"Not only will we have our staff here, we will have people who were here on the night and have bought a ticket to come back. We will have people who have bought a ticket because they want to be here."

Image caption The arena's general manager, James Allen, said he was expecting an "emotional" night

Mr Allen said extra security had been a "big" focus of planning the concert.

"What we're hoping to do is give people confidence to come back to the arena," he said. "Not just for [tonight], but going forward and finding that they will have a safe environment to come into.

"Outside the building especially, there will be a lot more security. Inside the building it will be business as usual."

He added: "I'm hoping for a fantastic night. We are here to not only to reopen the building, but we're here to remember what has gone on and really celebrate Manchester's music scene."

Image copyright PA Image caption Armed police and ambulances, pictured outside the arena on the night of the attack

Poet Tony Walsh captured the spirit of the city when he performed his poem This Is The Place, at a vigil the day after the attack.

Gallagher's appearance will also have particular significance - his song Don't Look Back In Anger became an anthem of unity in the wake of the bombing after a crowd started spontaneously singing it at a memorial.

All profits from the concert will go towards establishing a permanent memorial to the victims, which will be built by the new Manchester Memorial Fund.

The concert will be broadcast live on three radio stations.