Lee Rigby killer Michael Adebolajo launches personal injury claim

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Michael Adebolajo will never be released from prison

The mother of murdered soldier Lee Rigby has branded his killer Michael Adebolajo "vile" after he launched a bid for compensation.

Adebolajo has begun a High Court action against the Ministry of Justice relating to a personal injury claim.

Lyn Rigby said her son's murderer - who is serving a whole-life prison term - was after "blood money".

Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale are serving life for murdering Fusilier Rigby, 25, in London in May 2013.

Image caption Fusilier Lee Rigby was killed in an attack near Woolwich Barracks in south-east London

Lawyers representing Adebolajo have lodged papers in the Queen's Bench Division of the High Court in London, where judges analyse damages claims relating to personal injury.

Paperwork shows a claim was filed on 20 July. Papers list Adebolajo as the claimant and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) as the defendant, but they give no detail of Adebolajo's allegations.

Adebolajo lost two front teeth in 2015 in what he claimed was an assault by five prison officers at London's high-security Belmarsh prison two years ago. The officers were cleared of blame.

'Gross insult'

Mrs Rigby, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, said: "This vile killer is rubbing salt into our wounds.

"It's a disgrace that he would even think of asking for compensation in light of what he has done.

"I'm sure this is all about antagonising the system and trying to get attention. He deserves nothing but contempt.

"He took everything from us and now he wants blood money. It's despicable and a gross insult."

Image caption Lyn Rigby has branded Adebolajo "vile" for launching the personal injury claim

An MoJ spokesman said the claim would be "robustly" defended, adding: "The public will be rightly outraged at the thought of this offender claiming compensation from the taxpayer."

He added that the MoJ was successful in "two-thirds of cases brought against us by prisoners".