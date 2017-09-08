Cheshire tanker crash: M6 closed both ways after 'major incident'

Image copyright Highways England Image caption About 18,000 litres of liquid have leaked from the tanker, said Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

The M6 motorway has been closed in both directions after a crash involving a tanker and flatbed lorry in Cheshire.

About 18,000 litres (4,000 gallons) of a liquid, possibly corrosive in nature, have spilled on to the northbound carriageway between Junctions 18 for Holmes Chapel and 19 for Knutsford.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters in gas-tight suits are trying to contain the "major incident".

Two people were injured in the crash, which happened at 13:13 BST.

Cheshire Police said the injuries are not serious.

Firefighters described the liquid as chemical waste mixed with a large quantity of water.

Cheshire Fire Service said two people had to be decontaminated but could not confirm whether they were the two injured people.

A spokeswoman said a scientist from the company Bureau Veritas had been flown by police helicopter from Hawarden, North Wales to identify the chemical and how to treat it.

Image copyright Cheshire Fire Service Image caption Drivers have been told to avoid all but essential travel

Vehicles close to the tanker have been evacuated as a precaution.

Both carriageways will remain closed until fire crews have checked the carriageway

Long tailbacks were reported on both carriageways ahead of the Friday evening rush-hour.

Cheshire Police said the A5033 is also closed in both directions from the A556 to the A50, Manchester Road, Knutsford.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "As a result of the collision there are severe delays across the Cheshire road network and motorists are advised to avoid all but essential travel."