Four walk free from plane crash in Greater Manchester
Four people escaped from a light aircraft when it crashed as it came into land at an airport.
Greater Manchester Fire Service said the plane crashed in a field at Barton Moss as it neared City Airport in Salford at about 09:30 BST.
All four people on board the plane managed to "self-rescue" from the craft, a fire service spokeswoman said.
Greater Manchester Police said one man suffered a serious cut to the head while another had a minor head injury.
Both were admitted to Salford Royal Hospital. Neither injury is said to be life-threatening.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating.