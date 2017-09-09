Four walk free from plane crash in Greater Manchester

Four people escaped from a light aircraft when it crashed as it came into land at an airport.

Greater Manchester Fire Service said the plane crashed in a field at Barton Moss as it neared City Airport in Salford at about 09:30 BST.

All four people on board the plane managed to "self-rescue" from the craft, a fire service spokeswoman said.

Greater Manchester Police said one man suffered a serious cut to the head while another had a minor head injury.

Both were admitted to Salford Royal Hospital. Neither injury is said to be life-threatening.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating.