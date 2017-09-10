Murder arrest after custody death of man, 49, in Bolton

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim had originally been detained on suspicion of breaching the peace at a house in Elgin Street, Bolton

A murder inquiry has begun after a man who had been involved in a fight died following a "medical episode" in police custody.

The 49-year-old victim had been detained on suspicion of breaching the peace at a house in Elgin Street, Bolton, at 01:40 BST.

He was admitted to hospital where he died, said a police spokesman.

Following further inquiries a man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder over the 49-year-old's death.

The death was referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), "in line with standard policy", the police spokesman said.

Supt Andrea Jones said: "I would first like to offer my most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the man who sadly died this morning.

"This was a tragic incident and we are working to provide them with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time."

She added: "Due to the police contact with the man prior to his death, we have informed the IPCC as per standard policy and they are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."