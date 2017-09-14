Image copyright GMP Image caption Ellen aspired to become a vet and "made the world a better place", her father said after sentencing

A man who murdered a college student at a beauty spot has been jailed for a minimum of 30 years.

Mark Buckley, 51, killed 18-year-old Ellen Higginbottom in a "chilling" and "sexually motivated pre-meditated" attack at Orrell Water Park in Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Buckley, of New Hall Lane, Preston, admitted the charge at a previous hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Judge David Stockdale QC described the murder as "cowardly and callous".

Image copyright GMP Image caption The murder was sexually motivated, Judge David Stockdale QC

He said the facts of the case were "frankly chilling".

Ellen was reported missing on 16 June after failing to return home from Winstanley College.

Her body was found the next day. A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from multiple wounds to the neck.

The court heard Buckley took the psychology student's laptop and mobile phone after the attack.

Neil Fryman, prosecuting, told the court at a previous hearing: "There was a sexual motivation for this offence and also it was pre-meditated."

'Pointless and idiotic'

Ellen's dad Mike Higginbottom said after sentencing: "There can never be anything even remotely approaching justice for what was done to Ellen... but what can be done has been done and both Kay and I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in bringing about today's achievement."

He said: "We were tremendously lucky to have shared 18 years with her and everyone else who knew her will identify with that feeling.

"She made the world a better place with pretty much everything she said and everything she did."

"We all would have liked more though and we would especially have liked for her to have had more."

Image copyright Ian Greig/Geograph Image caption Ellen's body was found at Orrell Water Park on 17 June

In particular, he wished she had been able to see the results of all her hard work at school and been able to see her friends leave home as they went off to university.

He said having her taken away in such a "pointless and idiotic fashion fills us with an anger and resentment that does not represent who we want to be".

Mr Higginbottom added: "But we wrestle it under control and learn to be better at being people. Because that's what adults do."

"So if there's anyone else out there thinking of doing anything even half this stupid, just take one piece of advice. Grow up."

'Most brutal'

Det Supt Howard Millington from Greater Manchester Police said: "This was an absolutely devastating murder by a stranger of an innocent young girl with her whole life ahead of her.

"Buckley callously killed Ellen in broad daylight.

"He attacked her in the most brutal way as she was walking around Orrell Water Park before going to meet her friends who were taking their exams."