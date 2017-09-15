Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Abdul Hafidah died two days after he was attacked in Moss Side in 2016

Gang members who chased, cornered and then killed a man after he strayed into their "territory" have been sentenced.

Abdul Wahab Hafidah, 18, was kicked, stabbed, attacked with a hammer and hit by a car during a rush-hour chase in Moss Side, Manchester, on 12 May 2016.

He died from two stab wounds to the neck and injuries to his head.

At Manchester Crown Court, 10 men were jailed for up to 23 years and a 14-year-old boy was detained for five years for murder or manslaughter.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Reanu Walters, Nathanial Williams, Devonte Cantrill, Delroy Wright, Durell Ford, Trey Wilson, Durrell Goodall, Remekell Samuels, Devonte Neish, William George, carried out a vicious attack

Seven men were found guilty of murder in two trials, three men were convicted of manslaughter and one person admitted manslaughter at earlier hearings.

Mr Hafidah died two days after he was chased from Princess Parkway on to Moss Lane East at about 17:15 BST

Exhausted after a "considerable" chase he was knocked down by Nathanial Williams who was driving a car. He was then assaulted by other gang members.

Mr Hafidah was attacked in front of a number of witnesses when he strayed into an area said to be "territory" of a particular gang, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

They "cornered their victim" and then violently attacked him as he tried to escape, the CPS added.

His family said: "We do not hate those involved, but we hate what they have done... They have ruined our lives as well as theirs and their families."

Det Ch Insp Terry Crompton said: "Abdul Hafidah lost his life under such tragic circumstances. These sentences demonstrate that there are no winners with knife crime.

"Moss Side is a supportive and close-knit community; incidents like this do not represent the majority of the community."

Sentences: