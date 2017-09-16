Man arrested in Bolton after 19-year-old woman raped
- 16 September 2017
- From the section Manchester
A man has been arrested after a 19-year-old woman was raped.
The assault, which took place on Wednesday, led to a part of Bolton town centre being cordoned off but Greater Manchester Police said the area was "no longer forming part of our enquiries".
Officers said they were now concentrating on a property in Atherton.
Det Ch Insp Chris Bridge added: "We have a 27-year-old man in custody and he is currently being questioned".