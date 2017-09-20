Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe another man and a woman are also at the house in Parry Mead in Woodley, Stockport

Police are at the scene of an armed siege in Greater Manchester.

An armed man is inside a house in Stockport and has been making threats, Greater Manchester Police said.

A force spokesperson said officers were called at 08:25 BST to the property in Parry Mead, Woodley, and were attempting to engage with the man at the scene.

They believe another man and a woman are also at the house. There is a cordon in place around the area.