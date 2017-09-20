From the section

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Bomb disposal officers were called to detonate the World War Two grenade

A World War Two grenade has been found in a cemetery and a controlled explosion carried out.

Police were called to a suspicious item at about 14:15 BST at Weaste Cemetery in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Bomb disposal officers were then sent to the site on Cemetery Road.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident was not "terror-related". Police said it was a World War Two grenade left by fly-tippers.