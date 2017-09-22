Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mohammed Ahsan was disqualified for two years for dangerous driving

Bumbling traffic police were forced to backtrack after wrongly claiming a dangerous driver was banned for 80 years.

Mohammed Ahsan, 20, of Hibbert Street, Manchester, was actually disqualified for two years after pleading guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The GMP Traffic Twitter account announced the inflated ban along with a video of Ahsan's crash.

It then posted: "It wasn't a typo! He is actually banned for 80 years!"

Image copyright Twitter Image caption GMP Traffic claimed the 80 year driving ban was "not a typo"

The mistake was only exposed when the BBC checked it with the Crown Prosecution Service who confirmed Ahsan was disqualified for two years and ordered to take an extended re-test.

GMP later apologised for the "confusion" but did not clarify how the error had been made.

We tweeted about an 80 year driving ban for Mohammad Ahsan, aged 20 from Coventry. The actual ban is 2 years - apologies for any confusion. — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) September 22, 2017

Ahsan was filmed driving a Seat Leon driving dangerously on 23 February at The Crescent, Salford.

CCTV captured the moment he crashed the car after driving around a bend, pursued by the police.

In addition to the driving ban Ahsan was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work when he appeared at the city magistrates on 1 September.