A 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month has been found.

The girl, from Rochdale, who was last seen on 7 September but may have been spotted in Blackpool, has been found safe and well.

A 32-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of child abduction and on recall to prison has been traced.

Greater Manchester Police said the girl "is currently with officers who are providing her with support".