Manchester

Man arrested after gun shots fired at Burnage house

Gun shots have been fired at a house in a suspected "targeted attack", Greater Manchester Police have said.

Officers received reports at about midnight of two shots in Chorley Wood Avenue, Burnage, in south Manchester.

No-one was hurt but witnesses said they saw a white hatchback driving away.

Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.

