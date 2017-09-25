Image caption Dr Nasser Kurdy needed hospital treatment

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a surgeon who was stabbed outside a mosque in Cheshire.

Ian Anthony Rook, of no fixed address, is accused of grievous bodily harm and possession of a lethal weapon.

He was detained after Dr Nasser Kurdy was injured outside Altrincham and Hale Muslim Association on Grove Lane in Altrincham on Sunday night.

Mr Rook is due to appear at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A second man has been released with no further action, the force confirmed.

Officers were called at about 17:45 BST on Sunday, after Dr Kurdy, 58, was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the back of his neck.

He was treated for his injuries and discharged from shortly afterwards.