Image copyright Bolton Council Image caption An artist's impression of Crompton Place - one of the five areas due to be transformed

Plans for a £1bn redevelopment of Bolton town centre have been approved by councillors.

The transformation of the Trinity Quarter, Cheadle Square, Crompton Place, Church Wharf and Croal Valley will see 1,800 new homes built by 2030.

The scheme, part-financed by the council borrowing £100m, is expected to generate 7,400 new jobs.

Council leader Cliff Morris said the plan was "bold, ambitious and aspirational".