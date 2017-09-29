Image copyright Google Image caption Reed Hill in Rochdale where a man was left in a critical condition following a one punch attack

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked outside a takeaway in Rochdale.

The 59-year-old man was outside Dixy Chicken takeaway on Reed Hill at about 21:15 BST on Thursday when he was punched once in the face, police said.

He fell backwards and hit his head on the floor, suffering a serious head injury and is now in a critical condition.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

It is believed the victim could have been approached by up to five men outside the takeaway - one of which assaulted him.

Detective Inspector Wes Knights said: "I need to hear from anyone who was in the Reed Hill area yesterday evening at around this time, who may have seen something.

"It's a busy part of town in the evening and I would urge people to come forward with information which could be vital for us trying to establish how this man came to be seriously assaulted."